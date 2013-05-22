* Merck to sell Geneva site to Bertarelli-backed consortium
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, May 22 Swiss billionaire Ernesto
Bertarelli has bought back the Geneva headquarters of his former
biotech firm Serono, hoping to establish a biotech research
campus.
After selling the family business to German drugmaker Merck
KGaA for $13.3 billion in 2006, the Harvard Business
School graduate went on to win the America's Cup sailing prize
for the second time.
He and his former beauty queen wife Kirsty cut a high
profile among the Swiss jet-set.
To buy back the site, Bertarelli formed a company called
Campus Biotech with fellow Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss, who
made part of his fortune by selling Synthes, a maker of
artificial joints, to Johnson & Johnson in 2011 for over
$21 billion.
Since selling Serono, Bertarelli, Switzerland's sixth
richest man, has founded investment fund Ares Life Sciences
which has stakes in medtech, pharmaceutical and diagnostic
imaging companies.
Last year he bemoaned Merck's decision to move Merck
Serono's HQ to the German city of Darmstadt, affecting 1,250
jobs, saying that a large part of Serono's history had been
written in Geneva.
Switzerland has a reputation as a hub for biotech research
and is home to nearly 250 biotech companies, employing more than
19,000 people. The pharmaceutical industry accounts for 4
percent of economic output.
Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Merck said
the property will be handed over on June 28.
The Technical University in Lausanne (EPFL) and Geneva
University are closely involved in the project and will use part
of the site as a research centre.
Under the project, the Wyss Foundation will give the EPFL
100 million Swiss francs ($103 million) to convert part of the
site into a bio- and neuroengineering centre known as the "Wyss
Institute". The consortium hopes to attract start-up companies
to the remainder of the site.
($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)
