FRANKFURT, March 20 Germany's Merck KGaA
will promote its deputy chief executive, Stefan
Oschmann, to the top job next year to replace Karl-Ludwig Kley,
Manager Magazin reported on Friday, citing company sources.
The publication said Oschmann, 57, would take on the new
role after the group's annual shareholder meeting in April 2016
or in September next year at the latest, when Kley's current
contract expires.
The German drugs and chemicals maker last September
appointed Oschmann, the head of its pharma business at the time,
as deputy chief executive from January, sharing strategic
management functions and representation of the company with
Kley, who is 63.
A Merck spokeswoman said a decision on Kley's succession has
not yet been made and that this would be a matter for the
family-controlled group's board of partners. She declined to
comment further.
Merck, which is also the world's largest maker of liquid
crystals for flat-panel displays, is buying Sigma-Aldrich
, putting it on track to become the world's
second-largest lab supplies maker after Thermo Fisher.
Before joining Merck KGaA in 2011, German-born Oschmann was
in charge of Merck & Co Inc's emerging markets
operations. The two companies share historic roots but are under
separate ownership since World War One.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger and
Greg Mahlich)