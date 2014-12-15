By Karen Schwartz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 15 Merck & Co Inc is
approaching banks about an $8 billion, 364-day bridge loan that
will back the drugmaker's plans to acquire Cubist
Pharmaceuticals Inc, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank are leading the deal.
The loan has a drawn cost of LIB+75 if Merck keeps its
current rating of AA/A2, sources said.
Further details were not available by press time.
Merck announced December 8 that it would buy Cubist for $9.5
billion. The transaction will include $1.1 billion of net debt.
The Cubist purchase will give Merck access to antibiotic
Cubicin, Reuters said. Cubist also has a drug in development for
complicated urinary tract infections.
The deal signals that large pharmaceutical companies are
turning their attention back to antibiotics after decades of low
investment, according to Reuters.
The Cubist acquisition is Merck's second-largest acquisition
this year. The company bought Idenix Pharmaceuticals for $3.85
billion in June.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)