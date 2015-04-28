April 28 Merck & Co on Tuesday said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has again declined to approve
Bridion, its drug to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants
used in surgery, until the agency receives more data on allergic
reactions to the product.
Roger Perlmutter, Merck's research chief, told analysts on a
conference call that the FDA wants to receive and examine more
data on "hypersensitivity" to the drug, whose chemical name is
sugammadex and is sold in more than 60 countries.
The FDA has repeatedly refused to approve the drug in recent
years, largely due to concerns about potentially dangerous
allergic reactions to the product.
