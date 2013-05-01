UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco signs deals to build Gulf's biggest shipyard
* Production from 2019, full capacity by 2022 (Adds financial and business details, changes dateline)
NEW YORK May 1 Merck & Co Inc : * Shares down 2.1 percent in premarket trading after results
* Production from 2019, full capacity by 2022 (Adds financial and business details, changes dateline)
HONG KONG, May 31 Chinese online tutoring company Yuanfudao said on Wednesday it raised $120 million from private equity firm Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings , putting it among a raft of unicorns valued at more than $1 billion in the world's second largest economy.