Feb 5 Merck & Co Inc : * CEO says more interested in smaller "bolt-on" acquisitions than major

transactions * CEO says still assessing whether more advantageous to keep or sell company's

non-pharmaceutical units * Says u.s. sales decline for januvia diabetes drug appears to have stabilized * Says continuing to work with cattle industry to "reaffirm" confidence in

zilmax * Says certifying customers who use zilmax, to show the feed supplement is

helpful