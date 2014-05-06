BRIEF-MGM Resorts International CEO's 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Merck & Co Inc : * Says numerical increase in risk of atrial fibrillation and stroke seen in
patients taking osteoporosis drug odanacatib in late-stage trials * Says "no imbalance" seen in incidence of major cardiovascular events among patients
taking odanacatib and placebo group * Says skin thickening, itching condition seen in 0.2 percent of patients
taking odanacatib * Says 0.1 percent of patients taking odanacatib had femoral shaft fractures,
more than in placebo group
* United Hunter Oil And Gas Corp. Announces a non-brokered private placement