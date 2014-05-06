BRIEF-USA Truck appoints Jason Bates as Chief Financial Officer
* USA truck appoints Jason Bates executive vice president and chief financial officer
May 6 Merck & Co Inc : * CEO says would be interested in buying animal health brands if they are
"right products at the right price" * Research chief says benefits of experimental odanacatib osteoporosis drug
outweigh potential risks * Says mk-3475 melanoma drug has potential against 30 tumor types * Says global cancer sales now $76 billion, could grow to $120 billon by 2020 * Says still committed to anacetrapib drug to raise "good" hdl cholesterol, and
to bace inhibitor drug for alzheimer's disease * CEO says company's animal health business has global scale, unlike its
consumer healthcare business being sold to Bayer
* USA truck appoints Jason Bates executive vice president and chief financial officer
* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp - appointment of Miles Nagamatsu as chief financial officer of corporation, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: