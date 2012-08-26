Aug 26 Merck & Co Inc :
* Plans to file regulatory applications for vorapaxar anti-thrombotic medicine
in 2013 in United States and European union
* Says "discussions with worldwide regulatory agencies are continuing"
regarding vorapaxar anti-thrombotic medicine
* Says study on extended release niacin/laropiprant (mk-524a, tredaptive) on
track to complete later this year
* Says plans to file niacin/laropiprant (mk-524a, tredaptive) drug for approval
in the United States and the European union in 2013
* Says anacetrapib reveal study led by Oxford researchers started in June 2011
and will enroll 30,000 patients with pre-existing vascular disease
* Says anacetrapib reveal study led by Oxford researchers enrolled more than
20,000 patients in trials so far
* Says anacetrapib reveal study led by Oxford researchers study is predicted to
be completed in 2017