BRIEF-Inca one gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
June 15 June 15 Merck : * U.S. district court rules against Merck in nasonex (mometasone furoate monohydrate) patent lawsuit * Says "believe the patent for nasonex in the United States is valid and would be infringed by the apotex product" * Says "we plan to review all of our options, including a likely appeal of the decision" * Patent at issue is U.S. patent no. 6,127,353 that covers mometasone furoate monohydrate, active ingredient in nasonex * Says a U.S. district court ruled against co in a patent infringement suit against Apotex inc. and Apotex corp
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.