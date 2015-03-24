March 24 Drugmaker Merck Inc said its board authorized an additional share repurchase of up to $10 billion of the company's common stock.

The total outstanding share repurchase authorization is now about $11.7 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of about $166 billion, were up 1.39 percent at $59.45 in after-market trading.

(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)