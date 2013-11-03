Senegal to issue Eurobond "in the coming weeks of April" -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
Nov 3 Merck & Co Inc's experimental cancer vaccine appeared to provide broader protection against a cancer-causing virus than the company's Gardasil shot did in clinical trials, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday.
The U.S. pharmaceutical company said the study results support its plan to submit the new vaccine, code-named V503, for U.S. regulatory approval by year's end, which could lead to market launch next year at the soonest, the paper said.
Officials at Merck were not immediately available to comment.
The article said Merck expects health-care providers to eventually switch to V503 if the product receives marketing approval.
Some analysts expect its annual sales could exceed $1 billion, the paper said.
Gardasil, launched in 2006, was the first vaccine to protect against human papillomavirus, or HPV, a sexually transmitted virus that can cause cervical cancer in women and other less-common types of cancer in males and females.
Merck ran clinical trials to test the new vaccine's safety and efficacy, and will present results at an HPV-focused medical meeting in Florence, Italy, this week, the paper said.
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.