Oct 12 The odds that Merck & Co's
high-stakes cholesterol drug will succeed have dropped
dramatically after Eli Lilly and Co said its similar
medicine failed to reduce heart attacks and strokes, top U.S.
heart doctors said.
Lilly on Monday said it was halting a 12,000-patient study
of its drug, evacetrapib, an oral medication. In earlier
studies, the treatment cut "bad" LDL cholesterol by 30 to 35
percent and doubled the levels of "good" LDL
cholesterol. But the influence on cholesterol levels
did not ultimately improve patients' health, dashing hopes for
this approach to treating heart disease.
Merck's anacetrapib is now the only drug in a novel class
known as CETP inhibitors that remains in late-stage trials. Data
from a 30,000-patient study is expected by 2017 to show whether
it reduces the incidence of heart attack and strokes. Wall
Street analysts have estimated the drug could reap eventual
annual sales of up to $10 billion, if approved.
But with the outlook dimmed for CETP inhibitors, Wall Street
analysts on Monday predicted a boost to a competing class of
drugs just approved for the U.S. market that work by sharply
lowering LDL cholesterol. Shares in Amgen Inc and
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals rose on expectations the
Lilly decision removed a competitive threat to sales of their
injectable drugs, which block a protein called PCSK9.
"CETP inhibitors as legitimate drug targets are dead as of
today," said Dr. P.K. Shah, director of atherosclerosis research
at Cedars-Sinai Heart Center in Los Angeles, referring to
Lilly's setback. "For cardiologists looking for heart
protection, these drugs were a dream, but they haven't come
true."
Dr. Steve Nissen, head of cardiology for the Cleveland
Clinic, noted that Lilly's failure follows the demise of two
other high-profile drugs in the same class. Pfizer's Inc's
torcetrapib was discontinued in 2006 due to safety
worries, while Roche Holding AG's dalcetrapib was
terminated in 2012 for lack of benefit.
"In baseball you don't get four strikes," he said of
prospects for Merck's candidate. Nissen was chairman of the
halted Lilly study, which involved trials at 540 sites in 37
countries.
Merck, in an emailed statement, said it looks forward to
better understanding Lilly's decision to pull the plug on
evacetrapib, but remains confident in its own drug's potential
success.
CETP inhibitors block a protein that transfers HDL
cholesterol to LDL cholesterol, resulting in higher levels of
HDL and lower LDL levels. Statins, by contrast, work by reducing
the liver's production of cholesterol.
Amgen and Regeneron's treatments work by blocking a protein
named PSCK9 whose normal function in the body is to maximize the
presence of LDL cholesterol that enters the bloodstream.
However, investors are still waiting for proof that PCSK9
inhibitors actually reduce heart attacks and strokes, and don't
just reduce cholesterol. Data from such an "outcomes" trial for
Regeneron's Praluent are expected by late 2016, while those from
Repatha's trial are due in 2017.
Dr. Allen Taylor, chief of cardiology at MedStar Heart and
Vascular Institute in Washington, D.C., said it would be unwise
to assume the PCSK9 inhibitors are heart-protective just because
they slash LDL levels.
"Until you see the trial results, all bets are off," he
said.
Should Merck's own outcomes data for anacetrapib prove
positive, the pill could be a much preferred method for patients
over the injections required for PCSK9 treatments.
Lilly shares closed down 7.8 percent on Monday. Merck
slipped 0.5 percent. Regeneron shares jumped 4.5 percent, while
its PCSK9 partner, Sanofi SA, rose 1.3 percent in
Paris. Amgen shares rose 2.4 percent.
