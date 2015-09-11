FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Germany's Merck KGaA said it would submit its cladribine tablets to treat multiple sclerosis for registration in Europe, taking aim at a comeback for a drug it had given up on four years ago.

"The decision follows the company's evaluation of new data and additional analyses of the compound's benefit-risk profile," the diversified healthcare and chemicals company said in a statement.

In 2011, U.S. drug regulators' concerns about the potential cancer risks of the cladribine pill put an end to Merck's development or marketing plans for the multiple sclerosis treatment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)