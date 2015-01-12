Jan 12 Merck & Co has put on fast track
its plans to submit new drugs for hepatitis C and lung cancer
for regulatory approval, in an attempt to close the gap with
competitors in two lucrative segments, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The drugmaker will file an application midyear for U.S.
regulatory approval to expand the use of its new cancer
immunotherapy Keytruda to include the treatment of
non-small-cell lung cancer, the most common form of the deadly
disease, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1B8p4YM)
Merck also plans to file an application in the first half of
this year for FDA approval to market grazoprevir/elbasvir, a new
two-drug, single-pill combination to treat the liver disease
hepatitis C, the newspaper said.
Merck said in November that it planned to submit the New
Drug Application for grazoprevir/elbasvir sometime in 2015.
"The tempo has changed. What we are doing is focusing our
efforts more profoundly, increasing the speed at which we
complete things," the Journal quoted Roger Perlmutter, president
of Merck Research Laboratories, as saying.
Reuters could not immediately reach Merck for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Keytruda (pembrolizumab) belongs to a new class of drugs
called PD-1 inhibitors that have generated great enthusiasm in
the medical community. They work by blocking a mechanism tumors
use to camouflage themselves from the immune system, allowing it
to recognize and attack the cancer.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda last
year to treat advanced melanoma - the deadliest form of skin
cancer - making it the first drug from the PD-1 class to reach
the U.S. market.
Rival drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on
Sunday the independent data monitoring committee concluded that
a late-stage study evaluating its skin-cancer drug Opdivo versus
docetaxel in previously treated patients with advanced, squamous
cell non-small cell lung cancer met its endpoint.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)