(Adds analyst comment)
By Bill Berkrot
April 27 Merck and Co's diabetes drug
Januvia achieved the main goal of a long-awaited heart safety
study, according to preliminary results released by the
drugmaker on Monday, likely removing a cloud of uncertainty from
its biggest product.
Merck shares rose nearly 4 percent in after-hours trading
following the announcement. Januvia had sales of about $4
billion in 2014, plus another $1.8 billion for the related
combination product Janumet.
The Tecos study involved 14,724 patients with type 2
diabetes and a history of heart disease. Januvia plus regular
care led to no significant difference in a composite of time to
the first cardiovascular-related death, non-fatal heart attack,
non-fatal stroke, or unstable angina requiring hospitalization
compared with usual care alone, Merck said.
Significantly, among the secondary goals of the study, there
was no increase in hospitalization for heart failure in the
Januvia group versus placebo, Merck said. That could give
Januvia a leg up on rival drugs that have shown a potential
heart failure connection.
Full details of the study are expected to be presented at a
major diabetes meeting in Boston in June, the company said.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said uncertainty over
the Tecos study had been an overhang on Merck shares.
With Monday's initial results, "a psychological overhang has
been removed and the threat of major downside has been
eliminated," Anderson said in a research note.
Earlier this month, a panel of expert advisers to the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration voted that two similar diabetes
drugs, AstraZeneca Plc's Onglyza and Nesina from Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, had acceptable cardiovascular
risk profiles. However, they recommended that product
information labels warn about the risk of heart failure.
The two rival medicines and Januvia belong to a class of
diabetes treatments known as DPP-4 inhibitors.
The Tecos heart safety study was conducted by an independent
academic research collaboration between the University of Oxford
Diabetes Trials Unit and the Duke University Clinical Research
Institute. It was undertaken after heart safety concerns were
raised over other diabetes medicines.
Merck shares rose as much as 3.8 percent to $59.25 in
extended trading from their New York Stock Exchange close at
$57.10.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, additional reporting by Ransdell
Pierson; Editing by G Crosse, Alan Crosby and Andre Grenon)