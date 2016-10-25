Oct 24 Merck & Co Inc on Monday said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its immunotherapy
Keytruda for use in certain previously untreated lung cancer
patients, making it the only approved first-line treatment.
The drug has been approved for treating metastatic
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with high-levels of
a protein known for suppressing the immune system called PD-L1.
Keytruda works by taking the brakes off the immune system by
blocking the interaction between PD-L1 and another protein,
PD-1. The drug has already been approved for patients who have
undergone previous chemotherapy for advanced non-small lung
cancer.
Monday's announcement gives Merck the only approved
first-line treatment for lung cancer, one of the biggest markets
for cancer drugs. Rival Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's drug
Opdivo failed a late-stage trial for the same indication.
The approval was based on data from a late-stage study
which showed Keytruda achieved superior progression-free and
overall survival compared to chemotherapy in patients whose
tumors expressed high levels of the protein, Merck
said.
Doctors are currently allowed to prescribe medicines for
not yet approved uses but FDA's approval of Keytruda could
greatly increase the number of patients taking the drug.
Shares of Kenilworth, New Jersey-based drugmaker fell 0.7
percent in aftermarket trade. Up to Monday's close, the stock
had gained more than 15 percent of its value year to date.
(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)