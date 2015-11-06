Nov 6 Merck & Co's drug to reverse the
effects of muscle relaxants used in surgery is safe and
effective enough to warrant approval, an independent panel to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.
The drug, known chemically as Sugammadex, was developed by
Schering Plough, a rival U.S. drugmaker acquired by Merck in
2009. The drugmakers claim the therapy is a potential major
advance in speeding recovery of patients from anesthesia.
Sugammadex is already approved in more than 75 countries and
sold in more than 50 countries.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)