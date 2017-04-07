BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Merck & Co said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined an application to include information on the labels of its diabetes drugs that the treatments do not raise the risk of major heart problems.
The company is reviewing the agency's response to the application, Merck said on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.