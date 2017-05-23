May 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Tuesday approved Merck & Co's immuno-oncology treatment,
Keytruda, for cancer patients who carry a specific genetic
feature.
The approval marks the first time the U.S. health regulator
has approved a cancer drug based on a biomarker - a biological
signal that suggests an increased or decreased risk for a
disease.
"Until now, the FDA has approved cancer treatments based on
where in the body the cancer started — for example, lung or
breast cancers," said Richard Pazdur, acting director of the
Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA's Center
for Drug Evaluation and Research.
"We have now approved a drug based on a tumor's biomarker
without regard to the tumor's original location." (bit.ly/2qh8BQd)
Keytruda, which is already approved to treat various
cancers, belongs to a new class of drugs, called PD-1 or PD-L1
inhibitors, that block a mechanism tumors use to evade detection
by the immune system.
On Tuesday, the FDA approved Keytruda for patients with
solid tumors that have been identified as having a biomarker
called microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair
deficient.
The approval covers patients whose cancer has progressed
despite prior treatment and those who have no satisfactory
alternative treatment options. It also includes patients with
colorectal cancer whose disease has advanced despite
chemotherapy.
