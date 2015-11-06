(Adds Lilly comment, details on Medicaid rebates)
Nov 6 U.S. drugmakers Merck & Co and Eli
Lilly & Co are being investigated by federal prosecutors
over their drug-pricing practices, the companies disclosed.
Lilly, in an Oct. 30 regulatory filing, said the
Philadelphia U.S. Attorney's Office and the civil division of
the U.S. Department of Justice are investigating its
distribution agreements with wholesalers. The agreements are
used to determine Average Manufacturer Prices that are the basis
of required rebates to the Medicaid healthcare program.
Under federal law, the government's Medicaid program for the
indigent receives about a 23 percent rebate to the average
wholesale price.
Lilly spokesman Mark Taylor said the Indianapolis company is
cooperating with the investigations. He noted that drugmakers
every three months are required to provide the U.S. Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services the average prices its
wholesalers pay for their products.
"This inquiry is not in regard to our list prices, or how we
price our medicines in general," Taylor said.
Merck, in a regulatory filing late on Thursday, said it had
received a civil investigative demand for information from the
Philadelphia U.S. Attorney's Office, relating to pricing of its
asthma inhaler product, Dulera. (1.usa.gov/1kyPGgR)
Merck said it was cooperating with the investigation, but
declined further comment.
The regulatory disclosures come as a U.S. Senate panel moves
ahead with a probe into drug pricing by companies, including
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Drugmakers' shares fell sharply in the past few weeks after
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized
drug pricing on her campaign trail.
Shares of Lilly were down 0.3 percent, while Merck fell 1
percent in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange,
amid a 0.9 percent decline for the ARCA Pharmaceutical Index of
large U.S. and European drugmakers.
