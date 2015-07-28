July 28 Merck & Co Inc reported a nearly
11 percent drop in quarterly revenue as a strong dollar and the
sale of its consumer care business overshadowed strong demand
for its diabetes drugs.
The U.S. drugmaker's net income fell nearly 66 percent to
$687 million, or 24 cents per share, for the second quarter,
from $2 billion, or 68 cents per share, from a year earlier.
The latest reported quarter included charges of $1.45
billion related to its acquisition of Cubist Pharmaceuticals.
Revenue fell 10.5 percent to $9.79 billion.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)