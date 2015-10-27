(Adds link to graphic, updates share movement)
Oct 27 Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its
full-year forecast as demand for its diabetes and cancer drugs
increased.
Combined sales of diabetes drug Januvia and a related pill
called Janumet, which have struggled to grow in the past year,
jumped 10 percent to $1.58 billion in the third quarter after
only a 1 percent rise in the previous period.
Adam Schechter, Merck's head of global human health, said in
a conference call with analysts that the treatments for type 2
diabetes got a $100 million boost from stocking by wholesalers.
But he cautioned that the gain would hamper their sales in the
fourth quarter and beyond.
Schechter said the volume of Januvia sales rose 4 percent in
the quarter, which he called an encouraging trend.
Keytruda, the company's new advanced melanoma and lung
cancer treatment from a promising class of immuno-oncology
drugs, brought in sales of $159 million.
"Merck continues to execute well in oncology with
Keytruda," BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei said in a
research note. He predicted the drug, which blocks a protein
called PD-1 that allows tumors to hide from the immune system,
would achieve annual sales of about $9 billion by 2023 as a
treatment for multiple types of cancer.
Merck Chief Executive Officer Ken Frazier said negative
media reports about Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
and other companies that have dramatically
raised prices of their prescription drugs had created "a lot of
noise" without seriously tarnishing the industry's reputation.
"People recognize the industry is important," Frazier said
on the conference call. "Our innovations are critical to
society."
Merck, whose shares were up 1.2 percent in morning trading,
said its net income doubled to $1.83 billion, or 64 cents per
share, from $895 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, including restructuring and
acquisitions, earnings of 96 cents per share exceeded the
analysts' average estimate of 91 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $10.07 billion, slightly below
Wall Street forecasts of $10.08 billion.
Excluding the impact of a strong dollar and other factors,
revenue would have risen 4 percent, Merck said.
Merck raised its 2015 profit forecast to a range of $3.55 to
$3.60 per share. It had previously expected $3.45 to $3.55.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)