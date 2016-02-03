(Adds analyst comments, details on product sales, forecasts)
By Ransdell Pierson
Feb 3 Merck & Co Inc issued cautious
2016 revenue and earnings forecasts after disappointing
fourth-quarter demand for its Januvia diabetes treatment and its
Remicade arthritis drug.
Sales of Januvia and a related drug called Janumet, the
company's biggest franchise, fell 12 percent to $1.45 billion.
Merck said their tumble was due in large part to timing of
customer purchases in the third quarter. Competition from a
growing number of other oral diabetes treatments also hurt
sales.
Remicade, which is facing competition outside the United
States from cheaper generics, suffered a 29 percent sales
decline to $396 million.
Shares of Merck fell 1.5 percent to $49.65 in premarket
trading.
Merck is counting on Keytruda, a recently approved
immuno-oncology treatment for melanoma and lung cancer, to boost
its earnings for years to come. The medicine, which takes the
brakes off the immune system, is competing with Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co's similar Opdivo treatment, which is picking
up sales faster.
Keytruda sales rose to $214 million in the fourth quarter,
about half Opdivo's $475 million in revenue in that period.
"Our initial read on the earnings and guidance reaffirms our
neutral stance on (Merck) as pressure on key products such as
Januvia and Remicade will likely limit near-term (earnings)
growth," Credit Suisse analyst Vamil Divan said in a research
note.
Merck, the second-biggest U.S. drugmaker behind Pfizer Inc
, forecast full-year earnings of $3.60 to $3.75 per
share, excluding special items. The analysts' average estimate
was $3.72, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Merck said it expected 2016 revenue of $38.7 billion to
$40.2 billion. Wall Street had forecast $40.25 billion.
Fourth-quarter revenue fell 3 percent to $10.22 billion,
below analysts' expectations of $10.35 billion. Sales would have
risen 4 percent if not for the stronger dollar, Merck said.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $976 million
from $7.32 billion.
Excluding acquisition-related costs and other special items,
the company earned 93 cents per share, topping Wall Street
forecasts of 91 cents. Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson
attributed the earnings beat largely to a lower tax rate.
Also grappling with the stronger dollar, Pfizer on Tuesday
forecast 2016 revenue and earnings below analysts' estimates.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Anil D'Silva)