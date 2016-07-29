July 29 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher sales of its cancer drug, Keytruda.

Net income soared to $1.21 billion, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $688 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $9.84 billion from $9.79 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)