By Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, Oct 25 - Merck & Co on Tuesday declared
its intention to dominate the large and lucrative lung cancer
market, bolstered by a significant expansion of approved U.S.
uses for its drug that helps the immune system attack tumors.
Merck's optimistic comments came after it posted
better-than-expected third quarter results, helped by growing
sales of the cancer drug Keytruda.
Keytruda on Monday became the first of the new immunotherapy
drugs approved as an initial lung cancer treatment, when U.S.
regulators cleared it for use in patients whose cancer cells
express a high level of the PD-L1 protein that the medicine
targets. The decision, which came two months earlier than
expected, involves up to 30 percent of non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC) patients.
The Food and Drug Administration also said Keytruda could
now be used in patients whose cancer progressed after
chemotherapy, even with minimal PD-L1 presence, putting it on a
level playing with Bristol-Myers Squibb's rival
immunotherapy Opdivo in so-called second line treatment. Roche's
new Tecentriq is also approved for second-line lung
cancer treatment.
"We believe the increasing familiarity physicians and their
staff will have with using Keytruda in first-line NSCLC will
help them also dominate the second line market," Credit Suisse
analyst Vamil Divan said in a research note.
Bristol's perceived leadership in the hot field suffered a
devastating blow in August, when its trial of Opdivo in
first-line lung cancer regardless of PD-L1 levels failed to help
patients more than chemotherapy.
On a conference call with analysts, Merck said it was
already seeing an acceleration in testing for PD-L1 following
lung cancer diagnosis, which bodes well for future use of
Keytruda. The drug is also approved for advanced melanoma and
head and neck cancer and is being tested against numerous other
cancers, with analysts forecasting eventual annual sales
exceeding $8 billion.
"We remain dedicated to establishing Keytruda as the leader
in lung cancer," Adam Schechter, Merck's head of global
pharmaceuticals, told analysts.
Lung cancer is by far the largest cancer category.
The company said it was seeing few limitations from health
insurers over duration of treatment in lung cancer for the
medicine that costs about $150,000 a year.
While Merck waits for Keytruda lung cancer sales to take
off, its third-quarter earnings were buoyed by strong demand for
its Gardasil vaccine, Januvia diabetes drug and Keytruda in
melanoma.
Excluding items, Merck said it earned $1.07 per share,
beating analysts' average expectations by 8 cents.
The company raised the mid-point of its full-year forecast,
excluding special items, and now expects to earn $3.71 to $3.78
per share, up from its prior view of $3.67 to $3.77.
LILLY PROFIT DISAPPOINTS
Another U.S. drugmaker, Eli Lilly and Co, is also
counting on new drugs to spur future growth after reporting
lower-than-expected third-quarter results that were hurt by
disappointing sales of its Humalog insulin and animal health
products.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned 88 cents per share, 8
cents shy of analysts' average estimates, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
But Lilly maintained its full-year forecast of $3.50 to
$3.60 per share, excluding items, and said it was seeing
increasing demand for it newer Trulicity and Jardiance diabetes
drugs and Taltz psoriasis treatment.
Lilly's fortunes, already on the rise, could take flight if
its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment solanezumab
proves able to slow cognitive declines in a late stage study of
patients with mild disease. Those results are expected before
the end of the year. Any successful Alzheimer's treatment is
expected to reap many billions of dollars in annual sales.
Merck shares were up 2 percent at $61.95, while shares of
Eli Lilly were up 0.5 percent at $77.99.
(Additional reporting by Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Nick Zieminski)