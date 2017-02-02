Feb 2 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 1 percent drop in quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and the loss of market exclusivity on certain drugs.

However, net income attributable to shareholders rose to $1.17 billion, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $976 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales slipped to $10.12 billion from $10.22 billion, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)