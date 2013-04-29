April 29 U.S. drugmakers Pfizer Inc and
Merck & Co Inc said they would jointly develop Pfizer's
experimental type 2 diabetes drug, ertugliflozin, and expect
late-stage trials to start later in 2013.
Pfizer has so far received $60 million in upfront and
milestone payments and will be eligible for additional payments
associated with clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.
Merck and Pfizer will share potential revenue and certain
costs on a 60/40 percent basis, the companies said.
Merck and Pfizer will collaborate on the development and
marketing of ertugliflozin and ertugliflozin-containing
fixed-dose combinations with metformin, a common diabetes
treatment, and Merck's Januvia tablets.
Merck will continue to retain the rights to its existing
portfolio of Januvia-containing products.