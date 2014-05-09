* Merck debt free after paying back Millipore debt
* CEO says ready for "ambitious" moves
* Merck wrapped up $2.6 bln AZ Electronic deal last week
By Frank Siebelt and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, May 9 German chemicals and drugs
company Merck KGaA, fresh from a $2.6 billion
acquisition, flagged its financial firepower and said it could
join a deal frenzy sweeping the pharmaceutical sector.
Merck, which bought Britain's AZ Electronic Materials
last week to boost the chemicals side of its business,
could afford deals of 10 billion euros ($14 billion) or more,
having eliminated its debt, analysts have said.
Its larger pharmaceutical peers have already embarked on a
major reshuffling of their business portfolios. Novartis
and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) last month agreed to
trade more than $20 billion worth of assets, while AstraZeneca
is fighting off a more than $100 billion takeover
approach from Pfizer.
"We are able to take ambitious steps. We can afford
investments and acquisitions," Merck Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig
Kley said at the group's annual general meeting on Friday.
Alliances or takeovers to boost its pharmaceuticals division
in particular could be underway this year, Kley said.
Family-controlled Merck, which traces its roots to a 17th
century pharmacy, is grappling to replenish its thin pipeline of
experimental drugs.
The company's strong cash flow would allow it to swiftly pay
back any debt taken on to help fund another takeover.
Merck has a free cash flow of 16.4 percent of revenue, above
the average of 15.7 percent in the European pharmaceutical and
life science sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
"We will use this leeway over the next few years," Kley
added.
Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for
display screens, completed the takeover of AZ Electronic
Materials last week. It plans to delist AZ, a maker of high-tech
chemicals for tablet computers and smart phones, from the London
Stock Exchange at the beginning of June.
Kley said Merck was now debt free, having repaid over the
last four years more than 4.5 billion euros of debt from the
purchase of U.S. lab equipment maker Millipore.
Following an overhaul, its non-prescription drugs unit,
which is home to Seven Seas vitamins and Bion probiotics brands,
could also be bolstered with asset purchases.
"Bolt-on national or regional acquisitions are possible,"
said Kley. Many industry observers have regarded the consumer
healthcare unit as lacking critical mass.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham)