BRIEF-General Electric says awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp
* Awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp to supply equipment for CEL II 135 MW coal fired power plant
FRANKFURT Feb 28 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA announced on Friday plans to increase its dividend payment to shareholder to 1.90 euros per share for 2013 from 1.70 euros.
Analysts had on average expected in increase in the dividend to 1.91 euros per share, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Medtronic expands pain therapies portfolio with the launch of Osteocool RF ablation system