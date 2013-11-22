Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
FRANKFURT Nov 22 A European regulator has recommended approval of Merck KGaA's cancer drug Erbitux to treat patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer, Merck said on Friday.
Merck said the decision by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, was based on recent studies showing that patients with RAS wild-type tumours may benefit from treatment with Erbitux, while patients with RAS mutant tumours may not.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the CHMP are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: