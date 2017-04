FRANKFURT Dec 23 The European Commission has approved the use of Merck KGaA's cancer drug Erbitux to treat patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer, the company said on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, had recommended the approval in late November. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)