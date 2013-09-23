Sept 23 Merck & Co Inc said on Monday
that health regulators are concerned about operational aspects
of a hypersensitivity study for sugammadex, an injection
designed to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants used by
anesthesiologists during surgery.
Merck said on Monday it had received a "complete response
letter" from the FDA on its resubmission of sugammadex for
approval. Such letters typically lay out U.S. Food and Drug
Administration concerns that need to be addressed before a
medicine can gain approval.
Merck said it was evaluating the letter and "expects to be
able to determine a path forward in the very near future."
In July, the FDA canceled a meeting of outside advisers who
were scheduled to vote on whether to recommend the drug for
approval. Merck said then that the agency needed more time to
assess findings from an inspection of a clinical trial site.
In 2008, the FDA declined to approve sugammadex, citing
concerns about its possible association with allergic reactions
and bleeding.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei found a bright spot
in the drug's latest delay.
"The FDA concerns in the complete response letter do not
seem related to the product's clinical profile. We expect the
issues to eventually be resolved," he said in a research note.
Arfaei said he expects U.S. approval of sugammadex by the
second quarter of 2014 and forecast worldwide sales of $574
million in 2015.
The drug is already approved in 50 countries, including
Japan.
Merck shares were down 0.7 percent at $47.65 late on Monday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.