NEW YORK Dec 9 Merck & Co has agreed to settle
hundreds of lawsuits over jaw injuries allegedly caused by the
osteoporosis drug Fosamax, lawyers disclosed at a court hearing
Monday.
Lawyers for Merck and plaintiffs pursuing litigation over
the once-blockbuster drug revealed at a court hearing in New
York that a proposed deal had been reached to resolve 1,140
lawsuits pending in federal and state courts.
Terms were not disclosed at the hearing before U.S. District
Judge John Keenan, who has presided over federal litigation by
plaintiffs claiming they developed osteonecrosis of the jaw from
Fosamax.
Tim O'Brien, a lawyer at Levin, Papantonio, Thomas,
Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor who represents Fosamax plaintiffs,
confirmed in an email that the parties had agreed to a "global
settlement process."
A spokeswoman for Merck did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.