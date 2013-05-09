May 9 A senior sales representative for Merck & Co has sued the drugmaker for more than $100 million, alleging the drugmaker discriminates against female employees in terms of pay and advancement, particularly pregnant employees and female employees with children.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker engages in "systematic, companywide discriminatory treatment of its female employees on the basis of their gender and their taking federal and state-protected pregnancy leave."

Merck officials could not immediately be reached for comment.