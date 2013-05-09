New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
May 9 A senior sales representative for Merck & Co has sued the drugmaker for more than $100 million, alleging the drugmaker discriminates against female employees in terms of pay and advancement, particularly pregnant employees and female employees with children.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges the No. 2 U.S. drugmaker engages in "systematic, companywide discriminatory treatment of its female employees on the basis of their gender and their taking federal and state-protected pregnancy leave."
Merck officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.