June 4 Merck & Co Inc said its experimental insomnia drug maintained effectiveness for twelve months in a late-stage study, the first sleep aid ever tested for a full year, and reaffirmed it plans in 2012 to seek marketing approval for the medicine. Frank Clyburn, Merck's president of primary care medicine, said data from the study of suvorexant will be presented next week. The medicine works through a new mechanism of action. Clyburn, speaking to the annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, said suvorexant is among six experimental drugs that Merck will submit to regulators for approval in 2012 and 2013. The company needs big-selling new products to offset expected plunging sales of its flagship medicine, the $6 billion-a-year asthma treatment Singulair, which this summer begins facing competition from cheaper generics in the United States. Merck plans this year to seek approval for Bridion -- a medicine to reverse the effects of anesthesia that has been delayed for several years by regulatory concerns. It aims next year to seek approvals for oral osteoporosis treatment odanacatib and for Tredaptive, a drug to boost "good" HDL cholesterol that has also faced long delays because of safety concerns at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In clinical trials, Tredaptive raised HDL levels by 20 percent, while cutting "bad" LDL cholesterol by 18 percent. Clyburn declined to speculate when asked how significantly revenue from the new crop of medicines might make up for the loss of Singulair sales.