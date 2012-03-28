March 28 A closely watched study of Merck & Co Inc's Vytorin cholesterol treatment was cleared by safety monitors to continue, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Wall Street has been eagerly anticipating the interim look at data from the 18,000-patient Improve-It study to see whether Vytorin is helping improve heart outcomes.

However, Merck did not release any data on Wednesday, saying it remained blinded to the results of the interim analysis. It said only that the safety monitors overseeing the trial recommended it continue without change and that they plan to review the data again in about nine months.