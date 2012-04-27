* Q1 EPS, excluding items, $0.99 vs forecast of $0.98
By Ransdell Pierson
April 27 Merck & Co reported quarterly
earnings slightly above Wall Street forecasts, helped by cost
controls, but revenue trailed expectations on generic
competition and reduced proceeds from a joint venture with
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Friday said global revenue rose
1 percent to $11.73 billion, compared with Wall Street
expectations of $11.82 billion. Revenue would have risen 2
percent if not for the stronger dollar, which hurts the value of
sales in overseas markets.
Sales of the asthma treatment Singulair, whose U.S. patent
lapses in August, edged 1 percent higher to $1.34 billion in the
quarter. That marks a slowdown for Merck's biggest product,
whose sales jumped 8 percent in the prior quarter.
Singulair could lose half or more of its sales soon after
cheaper generics arrive. But the company has a lineup of
promising medicines in clinical trials that it hopes will be
approved, and help fill the revenue gap.
They include a new type of insomnia treatment called
suvorexant, osteoporosis treatment odanacatib and two drugs that
have been delayed by regulators: Bridion, to reverse the effects
of anesthesia, and Tredaptive, a form of niacin meant to raise
"good" HDL cholesterol without causing facial flushing.
"Beyond earnings, we continue to believe Merck's late-stage
pipeline updates in 2012 and 2013 represent key drivers for the
stock," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a research note,
referring to expected progress reports on the drugs.
Schott said Merck could generate compound annual earnings
growth of 7 percent through 2017, the highest gains of any major
drug company he covers. Even so, he said Merck shares are
trading at only 10 times the company's expected 2012 per-share
earnings, a discount to most rival large drugmakers.
Merck reported quarterly net income attributable to the
company of $1.74 billion, or 56 cents per share. That compared
with $1.04 billion, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 99 cents a
share. Analysts, on average, had expected 98 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Results were hurt by a 42 percent decline in revenue, to
$186 million, from its longstanding alliance with AstraZeneca.
Merck books some sales of AstraZeneca's Nexium heartburn
treatment, and manufactures some of the drug for AstraZeneca.
But Merck's proceeds from the joint venture fell during the
quarter due to sharply lower sales of Nexium, and the timing of
orders from AstraZeneca for the medicine.
In a call with analysts, Merck officials said the company
expects to remain in the venture at least through the first half
of 2012. But they noted AstraZeneca has the right to buy out its
stake and could exercise that option later this year.
Sales of Merck's Januvia diabetes medicine rose 24 percent
to $919 million, while a related treatment called Janumet jumped
29 percent to $392 million.
The Januvia diabetes franchise has become Merck's biggest
growth engine, and its biggest hope of offsetting looming
declines of Singulair.
HIV treatment Isentress, whose sales rose 15 percent to $337
million, slightly lagged analyst estimates, as did sales of
arthritis treatment Remicade. Its sales plunged 31 percent to
$519 million, following arbitration that assigned rival
drugmaker Johnson & Johnson a wider sales territory for
the costly injectable drug.
Merck acquired Remicade in 2009 through its acquisition of
Schering Plough, which had sold it for years under an
arrangement with J&J.
Cozaar, a blood pressure drug now facing generics, also
dampened results, with sales falling 21 percent to $336 million.
Sales of Gardasil, a vaccine to prevent cervical cancer,
jumped 33 percent to $284 million, helped by its introduction in
Japan and increased vaccination of males aged 9 through 26. With
vaccinations, boys are less likely to become infected with the
human papillomavirus and sexually transmit it to others.
Animal health products were a bright spot in the earnings
report, growing 8 percent to $821 million. Consumer healthcare
products also stood out, growing 7 percent to $554 million.
Merck reaffirmed it expects earnings for the full year,
excluding special items, of $3.75 to $3.85 per share, comparable
with last year's profit of $3.77 per share.
Company shares were down 0.1 percent at $38.42 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.