Jan 10 U.S. health regulators said they have received applications from generic drugmakers to make copycat versions of Merck & Co's HIV drug Isentress, GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drug Epivir and Bayer AG's birth control pill Beyaz.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not disclose the names of the generic drug applicants.

Isentress was first approved in 2007 for use in adult patients. Last month, the FDA expanded the label on the drug for use in children and adolescents.

