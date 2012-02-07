* Pill cuts heart attacks, after missing mark in prior study

Feb 7 Merck & Co experimental blood thinner Vorapaxar met the main goal of significantly reducing clots and related cardiovascular problems in a large clinical study, but results were marred by the same bleeding risks seen in a large earlier trial.

The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker provided only general results of its so-called TRA-2P study on Tuesday, saying details will be presented at the American College of Cardiology scientific meeting in March. Merck said it would review the data from both late-stage trials to determine next steps, including possibly seeking approval for the oral blood clot preventer.

The company said patients receiving the medicine in combination with standard treatment had significantly lower combined risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, stroke or the need for artery-opening procedures than those who received standard treatment alone.

But Merck said there was a significant increase in bleeding, including brain hemorrhage, although there was a lower risk of such hemorrhage in patients without a history of stroke.

"We do not yet know the magnitude of the efficacy nor the bleeding risk in these patients," ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a research report.

Schoenebaum said the effectiveness of the drug in the trial was a positive surprise, but added that it had virtually no chance of reaching the market due to reappearance of bleeding risk.

Prospects for Vorapaxar, once deemed a potential $3 billion-a-year product, have dimmed in the past year due to a pair of setbacks. In November, it failed in another big trial to reduce the same types of cardiovascular events, while tripling the risk of bleeding in the brain. In early 2011, an independent safety monitoring board deemed the drug inappropriate for patients who had suffered a stroke because of bleeding risk.

But Merck, which ranks behind Pfizer Inc, has held out hope that the drug's overall safety and effectiveness would be proven in ongoing trials and give it an important place in some treatment groups.

Merck obtained Vorapaxar through its $41 billion acquisition in late 2009 of rival drugmaker Schering Plough. At the time, it was considered the crown jewel of Schering Plough's drug pipeline, but bleeding risks emerged barely a year after the merger.

Shares of Merck were down less than 0.1 percent at $38.38 in morning trading.