FRANKFURT Jan 25 European regulators approved the sale of Merck KGaA's Rebif treatment for patients with early stage multiple sclerosis, the German company said on Wednesday.

The approval for Rebif is valid immediately in all 27 member states of the European Union, it said.

Multiple sclerosis, which affects 2.5 million people worldwide, is a chronic and progressive disease that attacks the central nervous system. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)