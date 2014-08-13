BRIEF-Suncor Energy reports Q1 net earnings were $1.35 bln
* Qtrly oil sands operations production of 448,500 barrels per day
WASHINGTON Aug 13 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it has approved a new insomnia drug made by Merck & Co..
The drug, to be called Belsomra, is the first in a new class of sedatives that block chemicals in the brain called orexins that help keep people awake.
Belsomra, known generically as suvorexant, has the potential to cause next-day sleepiness and impaired driving.
The FDA approved the drug in four different strengths, with 20 milligrams being the maximum. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Qtrly oil sands operations production of 448,500 barrels per day
* Announces 2016 financial results and files its annual information form