TEL AVIV, June 29 Merck KGaA expects
to expand its presence significantly in Israel with two
acquisitions in the life science and performance materials
sectors, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
The German pharmaceutical and chemicals firm earlier said it
was acquiring the remaining stake in Qlight Nanotech for an
undisclosed sum. Qlight's nanocrystals help to improve the
colour impression and energy efficiency of flat panel displays.
Qlight was founded in 2009 as a spin-off of Yissum, the
technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of
Jerusalem. Merck invested in the company, which employs about 20
people, in two steps in 2012 and 2013.
Qlight will remain the quantum materials research centre for
Merck's performance materials division, which accounted for 18
percent of Merck's sales in 2014, or 2.1 billion euros ($2.3
billion), CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley told reporters in Tel Aviv.
In addition, once Merck's $17 billion acquisition of U.S.
laboratory equipment maker Sigma-Aldrich Corp is
approved by regulators, it will add another 250 employees at two
production sites in Israel, doubling Merck's workforce in the
country.
Merck Serono, the company's biopharmaceutical division, also
has significant research operations in Israel, where its
best-selling drug Rebif for the treatment of multiple sclerosis
and its Erbitux cancer treatment were developed.
It has committed to invest up to 10 million euros in early
stage biomedical companies through its Merck Serono Israel
Bioincubator. Three companies have joined the incubator,
including Neviah Genomics, co-founded by Merck and Israel's
Compugen, to develop biomarkers for the prediction of
drug-induced toxicity.
"We will definitely extend our activity," Kley said. "We
have room for seven or eight companies in the incubator."
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
