* GM says announced the deconsolidation of its business in Venezuela, effective as of May 1, 2017
FRANKFURT Nov 4 Pfizer Inc and Germany's Merck KGaA started the second late-stage drug trial of its avelumab drug against lung cancer, targeting a slice of the growing but crowded cancer immunotherapy field.
Avelumab, designed to help the immune system detect and fight tumours, will be tested on newly diagnosed lung-cancer cases in the third and last phase of testing on humans required for regulatory approval, Merck said in a statement on Wednesday.
Merck and Pfizer had in April started another phase-three trial with lung-cancer patients whose disease had progressed despite chemotherapy.
Avelumab is also in the second phase of testing in Merkel cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, for which U.S. regulators awarded it a speedy approval process for so-called orphan drugs to treat rare, severe conditions.
Rivals making progress in cancer immunotherapy include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co Inc and Roche . (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Goldman Sachs held 5.176 percent of the Italian bank as of April 21 through various derivatives contracts - market regulator Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)