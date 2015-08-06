FRANKFURT Aug 6 Merck KGaA bagged a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) windfall from contracts that protect it against a higher U.S. dollar linked to the takeover of U.S. lab supplies group Sigma-Aldrich, a boon to help finance the $17 billion deal.

The German diversified healthcare and chemicals group hedged itself against a higher dollar when it agreed the deal in September 2014. The euro, its reporting currency, has lost about 15 percent against the dollar since then.

Even though Merck expects to wrap up the merger deal by September, it has already booked some hedging gains worth 1 billion euros to benefit its equity capital directly.

Accounting rules do not allow it to include the effect in its profit and loss statement but the windfall will help fund the deal, finance chief Marcus Kuhnert said in a conference call discussing second-quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)