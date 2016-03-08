DARMSTADT, Germany, March 8 German drugs and
chemicals maker Merck KGaA raised the prospect of an
increase of more than 10 percent in adjusted core earnings this
year, expecting additional profit from the takeover of lab
supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich to offset higher expenses
on drug development.
The diversified group, which is the world's largest maker of
liquid crystals for flat screens, said earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for
one-offs, to increase in the low double-digit percentage range
in 2016.
The $17 billion Sigma-Aldrich deal, wrapped up in November,
made Merck's Life Science division the world's second-largest
supplier of biotech labs and drug companies after Thermo Fisher
.
Merck said it would boost spending on development of new
immuno-oncology drugs such as Avelumab by up to 200 million
euros ($220.32 million) this year.
