FRANKFURT May 19 Merck KGaA said 2015
adjusted core earnings would rise to 3.45-3.55 billion euros
($3.9-4.0 billion) in 2015, helped by a strong U.S. dollar
boosting the value of overseas sales and the recent takeover of
high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.
The forecast, which does not include the planned $17 billion
acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp, implies an increase
in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.8 and 4.8 percent.
Merck, which makes drugs, high-tech chemicals and laboratory
supplies, said on Tuesday its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose
5.7 percent to 853 million euros, slightly below the 862 million
euros expected on average by analysts.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
