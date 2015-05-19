FRANKFURT May 19 Merck KGaA said 2015 adjusted core earnings would rise to 3.45-3.55 billion euros ($3.9-4.0 billion) in 2015, helped by a strong U.S. dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.

The forecast, which does not include the planned $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp, implies an increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.8 and 4.8 percent.

Merck, which makes drugs, high-tech chemicals and laboratory supplies, said on Tuesday its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 5.7 percent to 853 million euros, slightly below the 862 million euros expected on average by analysts.

($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)