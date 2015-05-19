* Sees 2015 adj EBITDA of 3.45-3.55 bln euros vs 3.39 bln
* Sees flat underlying drug sales, slight growth in chems
* Q1 underlying sales of MS drug Rebif down 15.9 percent
* Shares down 1.7 pct
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, May 19 The recent takeover of
high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials and a strong
U.S. dollar will help Merck KGaA to counter a drop in
revenue from its best-selling drug this year, it said on
Tuesday.
However, shares in the company dropped 1.7 percent, the
biggest decline on Germany's blue-chip DAX index, as
analysts' expressed concern at a 15.9 percent fall in
currency-adjusted sales of multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment
Rebif -- its biggest medicine -- in the first quarter of this
year.
The stock had previously gained 5.6 percent since the
beginning of May.
The German diversified chemicals and healthcare group
forecast adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.45-3.55 billion euros ($3.9-4.0
billion) for 2015, up from 3.39 billion last year.
The forecast, which does not include the $17 billion
acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp to be wrapped up
around mid-year, implies an increase in adjusted EBITDA of
between 1.8 and 4.8 percent.
But excluding the effect of currency swings and takeovers,
Merck expects flat sales at its healthcare division this year,
moderate sales growth at its lab supplies business and slight
growth in high-tech chemicals such as liquid crystals for
display screens.
Rebif, an established injectable drug to treat MS, is
battling stiff competition from a new generation of oral drugs
against the debilitating disease.
Currency-adjusted sales of cancer drug Erbitux also declined
5.9 percent in the first quarter, hurt by lower prices in some
European countries.
Merck saw quarterly adjusted EBITDA rise 5.7 percent to 853
million euros for the group, below the 862 million euros
expected on average by analysts.
($1 = 0.8840 euros)
