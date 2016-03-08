* Sees low double-digit percentage gain for 2016 core
earnings
* Addition of Sigma-Aldrich business to boost 2016 profit
* Higher costs expected for drug development
(Adds Q4 results, consensus for 2016 adj EBITDA growth)
By Ludwig Burger
DARMSTADT, Germany, March 8 German drugs and
chemicals maker Merck KGaA expects adjusted core
earnings to increase more than 10 percent this year, banking
that additional profit from a takeover of lab supplies maker
Sigma-Aldrich will offset higher expenses for drug development.
The group, which is the world's largest maker of liquid
crystals for flat screens, said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs,
would show a low double-digit percentage gain.
That, however, compares with an average forecast of an 18
percent gain expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The $17 billion Sigma-Aldrich deal, wrapped up in November,
made Merck's Life Science division the world's second-largest
supplier of substances and devices for biotech labs and drug
companies after Thermo Fisher.
Merck said it would boost spending on development of new
immuno-oncology drugs by up to 200 million euros ($220 million)
this year. This includes Avelumab, which is it is developing
with Pfizer.
In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA rose 6.3 percent to
933 million euros, surpassing an average estimate of 905 million
euros from analysts.
Net income came in at 126 million euros, more than 150
million euros short of the consensus, hurt by one-off costs
related to the takeover.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor and
Edwina Gibbs)