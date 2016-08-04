* Sees FY adj EBITDA at 4.25-4.4 bln eur vs 4.1-4.3 bln

* Q2 adj EBITDA up 29 pct at 1.16 bln euros; f/cast 1.1 bln

* Q2 sales of fertility drug Gonal-f jump FX-adjusted 23 pct (Releads, adds details on fertility treatment market, shares)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA lifted its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, thanks in part to a boost in demand for its Gonal-f fertility treatment after the recall of a rival product in the United States.

Sales of Gonal-f, on the market for more than 20 years, jumped a currency-adjusted 23.1 percent in the second quarter, helped by an "advantageous competitive situation" in North America, Merck said.

Rival fertility injection Bravelle was pulled off the U.S. market by Ferring Pharmaceuticals last autumn after some products were found to fall short of potency requirements.

Merck, which is also the largest maker of high-tech chemicals for display screens, said second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29 percent to 1.16 billion euros.

That came in slightly above the average estimate of 1.1 billion euros by analysts in a Reuters poll.

EBITDA was also boosted by above-market growth at Merck's Life Science business, which supplies ultra-pure lab water, cell lines and bioreactors to the biotech sector.

Merck raised its forecast for 2016 EBITDA before special items to 4.25-4.4 billion euros ($4.7-$4.9 billion) from a previous target range of 4.1-4.3 billion.

The shares were little changed after the market open.

($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Editing by Victoria Bryan and Mark Potter)